Fleeing suspect shoots clerk at Pratt convenience store

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The Pratt Police Department said a fleeing suspect shot a convenience store clerk Wednesday morning in Pratt.

Authorites from Kiowa and Pratt County engaged in a pursuit involving a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a location in New Mexico.

The vehicle was later abandoned by the suspect, who fled on foot to a convenience store located on the west side of Pratt. The suspect entered the store where he shot a clerk before stealing a vehicle from the parking lot.

The stolen vehicle is described as a black, Cadillac CTS bearing Kansas license plate 013JVR.

The suspect in this case has been identified as Alex Bridges Deaton. Deaton is wanted for a homicide occurring in Mississippi and a robbery and shooting in New Mexico.

Anyone sees either the black Cadillac or Deaton is urged to contact law enforcement immediately. Deaton is deemed armed and extremely dangerous.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.