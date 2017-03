SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An ammonia leak at Tony’s pizza in Salina is forcing mandatory evacuations of nearby neighborhoods, and closing a school.

Emergency crews began preparing for potential evacuations as early as 5:00 this morning, setting up an evacuation center.

Schilling elementary has cancelled class, and Eldorado bus is closed due to the leak.

There are no injuries at this time, and the cause of the leak is unknown.

