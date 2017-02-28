WSU concealed carry group to educate students, staff about gun safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As officials with Kansas public universities prepare to allow concealed carry on their campuses, a Wichita group is working to get out in front of the issue and educate students and staff about gun safety and what the new policy means for them.

Beginning July 1, 2017, lawful gun owners will be allowed to carry concealed handguns on all Kansas university campuses and in campus buildings.

“There’s guns when you go to the store, there’s guns when you go to the movie, the mall,” said Wichita State student Cale Ostby. “It’s something you deal with in your day-to-day life, so why would it be any different on campus?”

Cale Ostby is the President of the Wichita State Students for Concealed Carry group, a student-run, national, non-partisan organization which advocates for legal concealed carry on college campuses as an effective means of self-defense.

Ostby said he decided to get involved with the group as a way to advocate and distribute statistics about concealed carry on campuses.

“I decided maybe the best thing we can do is try to get in there and start helping people get to know how this is going to change, what’s going to be effected by it and start making everybody, people who are carrying, people who aren’t, feel safer when they are on campus,” Ostby said. “Our big focus is to try to get ahead in the change in legislation and use the resources they have available to start educating students, pushing for training all that good stuff.”

The new concealed carry policy has been a hot button issue in Kansas for months. It has sparked protests and heated debates. Many students have told KSN the new policy makes them feel uncomfortable, particularly when it comes to their living situations on campus.

“I would definitely not want to live with someone probably who is concealing and carrying,” said WSU student Kellie Deutshe.

Ostby, who is pro gun, said he understands why some people may fear guns and therefore may fear the new policy.

“It’s really important for me for people not to see us as a threat, or worry about us, or be concerned about anything involving guns because we are not a bunch of nut jobs,” he said.

However, getting people to understand that has been difficult, according to Ostby. That’s why he is hoping his group can reach students and faculty in a new way.

“At the very least what we want to do is get people into classrooms,” he said.

Ostby said the ultimate goal is to team up with local police departments, introduce people to guns and give them hands-on learning opportunities. Ostby said he doesn’t expect everyone to agree with his group’s views, but he does expect WSU students and staff to understand the new gun policy.

“I think it’s not a bad idea for everyone, even if you don’t like guns, to have a familiarity with them,” he said.

Wichita State’s Students for Concealed Carry group still needs a faculty adviser to be recognized by the University as a student organization. Ostby said several staff members have turned him down because they’re concerned about the backlash they may get for supporting a pro-gun group.

Ostby said they’re actively searching for an adviser and hope to have one locked down in the next few weeks, so they can then start disseminating information.

Anyone planning to carry a concealed weapon on campus, including students, faculty, staff and visitors, must be over the age of 21. The person cannot carry if they are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, mentally ill, or have been convicted of a felony.