Woman charged for making Wellington bomb threats

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wellington woman arrested last week has been charged with two bomb threats that caused evacuations of a school and a business.

Thirty-one-year-old Helen Leckrone was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal threat that emptied Eisenhower Elementary School and Triump Accessories last Friday.

KSN news partner Tracy McCue reports officials said Leckrone made phone calls to the school and business so she could have both her fiance, who works at Trimuph, and her son, a student at Eisen Hower Elementary, home for the day.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.