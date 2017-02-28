Wichita schools asks parents for feedback on next year’s school calendar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Schools is asking for parent and student feedback on the school calendar as it develops the 2017-18 year.

The current school year calendar lengthened the school day by 30 minutes and shortened the school year by 15 days in order to save approximately $3 million.

The Wichita Public Schools is asking for the pros and cons of keeping the school year calendar as it is this year, returning to last year’s format, or some other solution.

To complete the survey, click here.

The district will gather input until the end of the day Wednesday, March 8.

The feedback will be shared with the Board of Education and district leaders as it creates next year’s school calendar.

