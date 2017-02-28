Small plane crashes into Massachusetts apartment

METHUEN, Mass. (NBC) – A small plane crashed into the roof of an apartment building in Massachusetts.

The single engine plane crashed shortly after take-off from the Lawrence Municipal Airport which is near the apartment complex.

Methuen police say only the pilot was on board. There is no word on the pilot’s condition.

Local meteorologists say the skies were partly cloudy with calm winds at the time of the crash.

