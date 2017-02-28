Second year of Arkansas bridge project begins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The second year of a two-year project to widen and re-deck the Arkansas River bridges located at mile marker 45 on I-35/KTA is set to begin.

On Friday, March 3, all traffic will start using the southbound bridge, where there will be a single, 12-foot lane of traffic in each direction between mile markers 43 and 46.

The Wichita/K-15 toll plaza at mile marker 45 will remain open. Speeds will be reduced to 60 mph through this construction zone.

This traffic reconfiguration will allow construction of the northbound bridge, including removal of the current decking; sub-structure work to widen the bridge; and then re-decking of the new bridge. Work is expected to be complete in late November, weather permitting. Widening and re-decking of the southbound bridge was completed in 2016.

