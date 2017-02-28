Reluctant hero talks about getting shot, stopping accused gunman

Kansas City, KAN (KSNW) – Many are calling 24-year-old Ian Grillot a hero. He’s not so sure about the moniker.

“I still don’t view myself as a hero, I just was doing the right thing,” says Grillot. “I felt that anybody should be able to do that for anybody, whether you know them or not. We’re humans we should stick up for each other.”

Ian talked to reporters from the University of Kansas Medical Center on Tuesday. He talked about the bullet hitting his hand, while chasing accused gunman Adam Purinton.

“I almost caught him. I was about to have my hand on his shoulder,” says Grillot.

But Ian Grillot says the suspect fired, and he dropped to the ground as the gunman ran out of the parking lot Wednesday outside Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe.

One man, of Indian decent, died in the shooting. Ian says it started when the accused gunman confronting two men.

“It’s overwhelming. People from all over the world have been reaching out and telling me I am their hero, that I give them new hope,” says Ian. “It feels wonderful that I am inspiring people and stuff like that but that’s not what i was trying to do. I was just trying to do the right thing.”

Ian says, while he did not know the two men of Indian decent, he says the suspect was escorted out of the bar for confronting them. Ian says he helped escort Adam Purinton out.

But, Ian says, Purinton came back a half hour later with a gun. Investigators say one man died in the shooting.

According to witnesses, Purinton yelled “get out of my country” at two 32-year-old Indian men, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, before he opened fire. Kuchibhotla was killed and Madasani injured. Grillot says did not know the man who died. He says he had recognized both of the other shooting victims as “regulars” at the bar and grill.

And, he says, the shooting appeared to happen quickly once the suspect was back inside the bar and grill.

“Along with everybody else, we all got under the table. And after he was done shooting, I thought he was out of rounds. I proceeded to chase the guy down, because I didn’t know what was going to happen if (he) was going to go out the back door and cause more damage,” says Ian. “And I just couldn’t let that happen morally with my personal standards. I couldn’t allow that so that’s why I did what I did. Unfortunately I ended up taking a round as well. I’m very grateful to be alive.”

Grillot says he would go after the gunman again, if a similar situation ever came up.

“Kansas is not a hateful place. Olathe is not a hateful place. It’s a very passionate place. We love everybody here,” said Grillot. “Stop the fighting. Love one another. Life is too short for hate and anger. There’s no reason for it. You might get a little angry at your neighbor but I’ll bet you a grilling session with some hamburgers and hot dogs and cold beer will solve that.”

“If people want to call me a hero and that makes them feel good and it gives them some inspiration, then so be it. I’ll be that hero to them.”