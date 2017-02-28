President Trump signs orders on waters rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order mandating the review of a rule aimed at protecting small streams and wetlands from development and pollution.

Trump says at a White House signing ceremony that the rule is one of the “worst examples of federal regulation” and that “it has truly run amok.”

He also says the rule has been “a disaster.”

The order instructs the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to review the Obama-era rule that redefined which bodies of water are protected under the Clean Water Act.

Trump had railed against the rule during his campaign and Republicans have been fighting it since its inception, slamming it as an example of federal overreach.

Democrats have argued it safeguards drinking water for millions.

Congressman Roger Marshall statement:

President Trump’s executive order calling for the EPA to repeal the detrimental Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule is a promise delivered for Kansas farmers and ranchers. Members of our state’s agriculture community spent the better part of the last decade trying to operate under the burdensome and uninformed regulations imposed by the Obama administration. Today’s executive order is an exciting step in rolling back these harmful policies. We commend the Trump Administration’s bold action.”

Sen. Moran statement:

“The onerous WOTUS rule misses the mark by imposing excessive burdens on landowners, threatening to harm the economy, and costing us jobs. We all share the goal of promoting clean and safe drinking water for our citizens, but there are better ways to protect our waters than this federal regulation. I look forward to working with the administration on commonsense environmental policies that conserve our natural resources for the next generation while continuing to encourage economic development.”