Multiple Shockers honored by Missouri Valley Conference

WICHITA, Kan. – Led by first team selections Markis McDuffie and Landry Shamet, Wichita State placed four players on the All-Missouri Valley Conference squad, released Tuesday morning.

Balloting was conducted by coaches, sports information directors and a panel of media. Voters could not choose their own student-athletes.

In the four decades since the MVC shifted to its current format, McDuffie – a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward– and Shamet – 6-4 redshirt freshman guard – are just the second set of Valley teammates to make the first team as underclassmen. The other: Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet, who each made the list as sophomores in 2014.

Helped by Baker and VanVleet’s run of three-consecutive first teams, WSU has now had multiple players on the top unit in four-straight and in five of the last six seasons.

In addition to Shamet and McDuffie, juniors Conner Frankamp and Shaquille Morris were named to the newly-established All-Valley Third Team. Shamet earned All-Freshman status, while carving out a spot alongside junior college transfer Darral Willis Jr. on the All-Newcomer team. Junior forward Zach Brown was named to the All-Defensive squad.

