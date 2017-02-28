Local law enforcement still asking questions about undocumented immigrants

President Donald Trump is set to address a joint-session of congress and, is expected to discuss his immigration policy.

Local law enforcement are still asking questions about whether they will be asked to join with ice agents, to enforce immigration laws.

“It is easy to say but hard to do,” says Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter.

Sheriff Easter on the notion of his deputies possibly being able to enforce federal immigration laws.

He says if they did it could have an impact on in the county.

“You are talking about more individuals staying in our jail which we are already overcrowded,” says Easter.

KSN reached out to ICE about the memos and what the changes would mean. We were referred to a question and answer page on the DHS website,

One of the question and answers says in regard to program 287(g) ” …allows local law enforcement agencies to participate as an active partner in identifying criminal aliens in their custody, and placing ICE detainers on these individuals.”

And that,

“As part of ice’s outreach, agency personnel will discuss the 287(g) program and how interested parties can enter into a memorandum of agreement.”

KSN asked Easter if they have had any communication from the federal government about the potential changes to allow them to enforce immigration laws,

“No, none,” says Easter.

Easter says his deputies aren’t familiar with that type of enforcement.

“There is a lot of different rules and it is not the same what we normally deal with in law enforcement. Easter says, “There is a lot of civil rules and civil laws involved in immigration, and we don’t deal with civil law.”

As for now Easter and his deputies are focusing on day-to-day operations rather than looking too far ahead.

“Until laws are passed that tell us that we have to do that then I don’t get too concerned about those issues,” says Easter.