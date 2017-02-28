Local girl continues battle against cancer with help from St. Jude

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – For weeks we’ve talked about the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home, and Wednesday is your opportunity to reserve a ticket.

The home is valued at $420,000, will have four bedrooms and 4.5 baths, a gourmet kitchen, a “man cave” in the garage and a bonus room above it, specialty wine and craft rooms in the basement and more.

Despite all those amazing features, it’s the reason behind the home that makes it so unique.

KSN spoke with one local family that says they’re thankful for the dream home and the money raised, which has made a huge difference in their lives.

“St. Jude is a fun place,” said Bella Bush, a typical, fun-loving 6-year-old, who loves playing with her brother and sister.

The energetic kindergartener has fought a battle with cancer since she was 18 months old.

“I see lots of doctors and do MRIs,” she said.

Bella has a rare form of cancer that affects her optic nerve. She’s had surgery to remove a brain tumor and is on her third chemotherapy treatment now; all of it paid for by St. Jude.

“They’re willing to pay whatever it is to make sure that your child gets better,” said Josh Bush, Bella’s dad.

Bella’s current treatment includes taking a daily pill.

That pill alone costs $13,000 a month; none of it covered by insurance,100 percent of it is paid for by St. Jude.

“We never have to worry about the burden or the financial pressure of trying to come up with $13,000 to save your child’s life,” Josh Bush said.

Bella and her family make regular trips to Memphis.

They’ll head back to St. Jude in April, where they’ll find out if Bella’s tumor has grown any more. If it has, they’ll have to switch up her treatment.

“The doctors will help you get better and you get stickers,” Bella said.

The Bush family finds comfort knowing the community here at home is working to help St. Jude find a cure for kids just like Bella.

“Somebody’s going to win the home and so what a beautiful, beautiful home that you’ll have but the other plus side is that you’re gonna help kids that are fighting cancer and aid in the research and you know, provide maybe provide prescriptions that kids like my kid maybe can’t afford,” he said.

If there is one thing Bella would say to St. Jude, it’s, “thank you St. Jude for helping me.”

When they say St. Jude pays for everything, they mean everything. When the Bush family goes back to Memphis, St. Jude will pay for travel costs, and housing and food.

It’s how they make sure that the Bush family can stay focused on their biggest priority, helping Bella fight cancer.

Click here to find out how you can reserve a ticket for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.