Kansas wins 33rd Consecutive Senior Night

Kansas Athletics Published:
senior-night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Top-ranked Kansas basketball sent its beloved senior class out in style on Monday night, defeating Oklahoma 73-63 to extend its home finale winning streak to 34 games.

Monday was all about the senior class, and from tipoff to their postgame speeches, none of the three disappointed. Frank Mason III scored 23 points with six assists in his final bow inside Allen Fieldhouse. Landen Lucas grabbed eight rebounds with eight points, and Tyler Self made his first-career start for his father.

The 10-point win for the Big 12 champion Jayhawks (27-3, 15-2 Big 12) didn’t come without difficulty though.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s