Kansas wins 33rd Consecutive Senior Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Top-ranked Kansas basketball sent its beloved senior class out in style on Monday night, defeating Oklahoma 73-63 to extend its home finale winning streak to 34 games.

Monday was all about the senior class, and from tipoff to their postgame speeches, none of the three disappointed. Frank Mason III scored 23 points with six assists in his final bow inside Allen Fieldhouse. Landen Lucas grabbed eight rebounds with eight points, and Tyler Self made his first-career start for his father.

The 10-point win for the Big 12 champion Jayhawks (27-3, 15-2 Big 12) didn’t come without difficulty though.