Governor to meet with Indian consul over shooting

This undated photo provided by the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Clinton, Mo., shows Adam Purinton, of Olathe, Kan., who was arrested early Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in connection with a shooting at a bar in Olathe that left one person dead and and wounding two others. (Henry County (Mo.) Sheriff's Office via AP
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – An aide says Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback and Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer plan to meet with India’s consul general over a bar shooting that left an Indian engineer dead and another wounded.

Brownback spokeswoman Melika Willoughby said the meeting will take place later this week. She said Brownback and Colyer plan to express their condolences and express their support for the Indian community.

Willoughby did not provide further details about the meeting in an email Monday evening.

Witnesses to last week’s shooting in Olathe said 51-year-old suspect Adam Purinton yelled “get out of my country” at 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla and 32-year-old Alok Madasani before opening fire.

Kuchibhotla was killed and Madasani was wounded. Both were working as engineers for GPS maker Garmin.

Another bar patron also was wounded.

