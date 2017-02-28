Freedom rider visits Wichita to share story

WICHITA, Kan,. (KSNW)- A civil rights icon was in Wichita on Tuesday to tell his and others stories on their part in the civil rights movement in the 60’s. Henry Hank Thomas was just a kid when he became a part of the freedom riders; a group of people that traveled around the south to draw national attention to the issues surrounding segregation and race.

“I thought I was going to die on that bus,” said Henry as he explained one of his experiences as a freedom rider.

His memories painted a picture of the front lines of the civil rights right in America in the early 1960’s. Henry Hank Thomas is one of the original freedom riders.

“At age 19– I didn’t really get a good perspective of what I had done or what we had done until a few years later,” said Hank.

He traveled on greyhound buses through the south in 1961; a scary time in America, protesting racial segregation during what many of us have only read about – the Civil Rights era. Tuesday he was in Wichita to speak about his journey to our youth. His speech was centered around opportunity and had work.

“Many times our young black men and women choose to be victimized,” said Hank. “We broke down those legal barriers in our day and we did it with dignity. I’m so proud of my brothers and sisters but I need them to continue to work hard and not use racism as an excuse.”

Wichita’s ties to the civil rights movement goes back to what many call the beginning. It was an honor to have Hank here in Wichita for many reasons but the one in particular ties back to the 1958 Dockum sit ins. Hank tells us his mission is to teach kids and adults how far we’ve come and how much there’s to look forward to.

” This indeed today in 2017 is the greatest country in the world in terms of opportunities,” said Hank.