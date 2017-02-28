Flipping heck: Timer glitch mars trans-Atlantic pancake race

Kaia Larka, left, competes to win the annual Shrove Tuesday trans-Atlantic pancake race in the town of Olney, in Buckinghamshire, England, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
OLNEY, England (AP) — The trans-Atlantic pancake race has taken a battering due to a technological glitch.

Apron-clad women carrying and flipping pancakes in their pans have run through the English town of Olney in an annual Shrove Tuesday race that pits the community against the town of Liberal, Kansas.

But the timer failed, so no official time was recorded for winner Kaia Larkas and there will be no showdown with Liberal, which runs its race later.

Shrove Tuesday, known in Britain as Pancake Day, was traditionally the last day for merrymaking before the start of Lent.

According to legend, the Olney race started in 1445 when a harried housewife arrived at church still clutching her frying pan with a pancake in it. Liberal challenged Olney in 1950 after seeing photos of the race in a magazine.

Kaia Larkas, centre, poses with her pancake after winning the annual Shrove Tuesday trans-Atlantic pancake race in the town of Olney, in Buckinghamshire, England, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Every year women clad in aprons and head scarves from Olney and the city of Liberal, in Kansas, USA, run their respective legs of the race with a pancake in their pan. According to legend, the Olney race started in 1445 when a harried housewife arrived at church on Shrove Tuesday still clutching her frying pan with a pancake in it. Liberal challenged Olney to a friendly international competition in 1950 after seeing photos of the race in a magazine. This year however, the timing clock failed so there will be no race against Liberal. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
