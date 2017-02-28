FBI investigating triple shooting and homicide in Olathe as hate crime

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) – The FBI is now investigating a triple shooting and homicide in Olathe as hate crime. It occurred on Feb. 22, 2017 at Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe.

On Monday, Adam Purinton, 51, of Olathe, appeared by closed-circuit TV before a Johnson County District Court judge on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

According to witnesses, Purinton yelled “get out of my country” at two 32-year-old Indian men, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, before he opened fire.

Kuchibhotla was killed and Madasani injured. A third patron, Ian Grillot, 24, was wounded when he tried to intervene.

The FBI along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division is investigating this incident as a hate crime.

The FBI said they will not be able to comment further at the time.

Purinton’s next court appearance is set for March 9.

