City of Sedgwick loses its EMS service

SEDGWICK, Kan. – – The city of Sedgwick is home to nearly 1,700 people.

As of Wednesday, March 1st, the town will no longer have a local EMS service.

The city council voted earlier in the month to give up its certification to run an ambulance service.

City Council President Thom Noone says they’ve had issues trying to keep adequate staffing.

“We’re a volunteer service and we’re having issues for several years to maintain that staffing level,” said Noone.

Noone says the standards set by the state of Kansas require you have 24/7 coverage on all EMS shifts.

“The minimum standard I would believe is an EMT and a first responder, so you have to have those available on your shifts,” said Noone.

Other city’s in Harvey County are offering to help.

The city of Halstead voted unanimously at their city council meeting on Monday to extend a temporary offer to help Sedgwick with EMS service.

In a press release Tuesday, it says that agreement would provide service to residents both in the city as well as surrounding rural areas until June 30th.

Halstead City Administrator Ethan Reimer spoke about why they were extending the offer.

“The reality is that Halstead will most likely be responding to these calls anyways without an agreement in place, as those affected will still be able to call 911. Trying to ensure that people still receive some response in a timely manner is simply the right thing to do, but we also have a responsibility to our residents to ensure they are not paying for service to be provided to another city. This agreement allows us to help out our neighbors, but ensures that Halstead residents will not be on the hook financially for responding to the Sedgwick area,” said Reimer.

Other city’s, like Newton, are also looking into what they can do to help.

City Manager Bob Myers says they are short staffed right now and already dealing with a high call load.

However, Myers says they will still be able to help in Sedgwick in some capacity.

“We have mutual aid agreements with the Fire, EMS services all through out the area and we would fully be prepared to continue to provide that backup service,” said Myers.

Noone says the ultimate goal is to reboot EMS service in Sedgwick at some point.

“The overall sentiment that I would say from the citizens is we want to have an ambulance service based in the city of Sedgwick,” said Noone.

If the city of Sedgwick decides to take the offer from Halstead, it would essentially give them four months to figure out what they want to do about their EMS service going forward.