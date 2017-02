WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are some changes that may impact your commute this week.

Construction has closed the north side cloverleaf ramps at I-235 and Kellogg. The ramps will be closed until Saturday, March 4.

Last week, construction closed the cloverleaf ramps on the south side of the I-235 interchange.

