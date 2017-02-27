Man who was shot by police sentenced to 8 ½ years

PRATT, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas man has been sentenced to 8 ½ year in prison for attempting to attack two police officers before being shot.

The Kansas attorney general’s office says in a news release that 46-year-old Bradley Grant Verstraete, of Pratt, was sentenced Friday for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. The convictions stemmed from a January 2015 incident in which one of the officers shot Verstraete after he threatened to kill the officers while charging them with a knife.

The release says the case spurred Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt to seek a legislative change making all crimes committed against a law enforcement officer subject to an enhanced sentence. Currently, such enhancements are not available for the charge of attempted second-degree murder. The legislation is pending.