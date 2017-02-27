KSN Threat Tracker for Monday, February 27, 2017

5:00AM We aren’t tracking any showers this morning just clear to partly cloudy and cold to start your workweek. Expect increasing clouds today and you can’t rule out a few showers later in the afternoon especially east of Wichita although those chances are slim. Otherwise today will be slightly warmer and breezy.
