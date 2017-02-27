Kansas Highway Patrol investigating fatal accident in Greenwood County

By Published:
Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)
Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash. It happened Monday morning around 6:20 a.m. on Highway 400 in Greenwood County.

According to the patrol, one vehicle was eastbound, and another was westbound. The eastbound car crossed the center line and hit the other head-on. The westbound car caught on fire.

Right now, the names of the victims haven’t been released pending notification of family.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s