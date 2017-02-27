Kansas Highway Patrol investigating fatal accident in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash. It happened Monday morning around 6:20 a.m. on Highway 400 in Greenwood County.

According to the patrol, one vehicle was eastbound, and another was westbound. The eastbound car crossed the center line and hit the other head-on. The westbound car caught on fire.

Right now, the names of the victims haven’t been released pending notification of family.

