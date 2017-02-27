Dozens of dogs rescued from northwest Kansas home

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Norton Police Department and Norton County Animal Control worked this weekend to complete a dog rescue. It happened on Sunday in the 500 block of West Washington Street in Norton after several complaints were received.

Authorities went to the home and found 51 adult dogs and 12 puppies.

The National Mill Dog Rescue based in Peyton, Colorado took custody of the dogs, and they are working to assess their health for eventual placement.

According to officials, the city will continue to investigate the incident. The names of those involved are not being released at this time pending the completion of the investigation.

