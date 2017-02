KINSLEY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a suspect in a fatal weekend stabbing in western Kansas.

The Hays Post reports that Edwards County Attorney Mark Frame says the stabbing happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in Kinsley. No details were immediately released about what led to the stabbing, the arrest or the names of those involved.

