Affidavit released in baby Sophia kidnapping case

Craig Andres 2016 By and Published: Updated:
Yesenia Sesmas (Courtesy: Dallas County Sheriff’s Department)
Yesenia Sesmas (Courtesy: Dallas County Sheriff’s Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News is learning new details about the case of Yesenia Sesmas. Sesmas is accused of killing Laura Abarca-Nogueda at a west Wichita apartment in November. She then allegedly took the woman’s daughter, Sofia, who was six days old at the time.

KSN obtained court documents that had been sealed in the case. The document details evidence that led police to Sesmas.

It lists a coordinated effort with Wichita and Dallas police and help from the FBI to track cell phone records to Dallas where Sesmas was arrested. The document details text messages that Abarca and Sesmas had the day before Abarca was killed. Sesmas said she was planning to visit.

In an interview with Dallas police, the affidavit says that, “Yesenia advised that she was pregnant and had a miscarriage when she was five months along. Yesenia said she didn’t tell anyone about the miscarriage and she faked a pregnancy to her boyfriend LSA and family.”

The document goes on to say Yesenia, “purchased a firearm for $450.00 and took the firearm with her in case she had to threaten Laura for the baby.”

It says she “visited Laura and her baby at their home on Brunswick on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 and went back the next day when Laura was alone in the apartment with the baby.

According to the document, “Yesnia said she confronted Laura about giving the baby to her, but Laura refused and said Yesenia was crazy.”

In that interview, Yesenia said she became angry and had her gun with her, but “Yesenia advised Laura, said the gun wasn’t real and so Yesenia put her arm around Laura and put the gun up to her head. The gun went off and struck Laura in the forehead.”

The affidavit goes on say, “Yesenia said she planned to move to Mexico with her boyfriend and raise the baby as her own.”

CLICK THE DOCUMENTS BELOW

AFFIDAVIT | CASE NO. 16CR03374

yesenia-sesmas-affidavit

AFFIDAVIT | CASE NO. 16CR02220

yesenia-sesmas-affidavit-2

 

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s