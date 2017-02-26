Suspect in parade crash that injured 28 ID’d

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Police have identified the man suspected of plowing into a crowd of Mardi Gras revelers in New Orleans while drunk.

In a statement, police identified the man as 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said on Saturday evening that they believe Rizzuto was “highly intoxicated” when he crashed into the crowd watching the Endymion parade in the Mid-City neighborhood of New Orleans.

Online jail records showed Rizzuto was arrested on a number of charges and was being held at the city’s jail.