Search warrant conducted in Foglesong disappearance

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Rice County Sheriff’s Office and the KBI recently conducted a search warrant as part of the ongoing investigation into the late 2015 disappearance of the Megan Foglesong.

A press release by Rice County undersheriff Chad Murphy claims they are following all leads in the case.

No arrests have been made and no criminal charges have been filed in the disappearance of Foglesong.

Murphy encourages anyone with knowledge or information related to Foglesong’s disappearance to contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at 620-257-7876.

 

 

