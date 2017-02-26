Motter wins wrestling title days after losing father

By Published:
motter2

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – El Dorado senior Dacota Motter claims a 4A state title in the 170 pound weight class, just two days after losing his father to cancer.

Motter tweeted Sunday morning, “I did it dad!!! I know you were watching up there. You taught me everything I know I couldn’t have done it without you! I’ll always love you,” along with several photos.

A video taken by Motter’s friend, Kyle Macy, shows Motter embracing head coach Wes Reynolds, assistant coach Brad Demo and then family who came to watch Motter compete.

Motter lost his father, Chris, to cancer on Thursday.

Chris’ brother, Cameron Motter, hung the medal around Dacota’s neck on the medal stand.

 

