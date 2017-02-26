Local church takes sermon to the streets

WICHITA, Kan,. (KSNW) – Church on The Street is a local outreach organization that serves a ministry on Sunday for the homeless community. Originally, this service was provided outdoors but over the chilly season they were given the opportunity to hold church indoors, on Market street. However, today will be their last day there.

“We are here for those in need,” said Darrell Paterson, a staff member of the church. “And for us, that speaks to the homeless community and believe it or not, they are more comfortable outside.”

90% of the congregation is homeless and church staff say the transition from holding church outside to inside has been hard on some of them. When the church first moved indoors, they lost a good number of their members and they believe hitting the streets with sermon will  get them back.

“I think a lot of times in churches and in ministries and just in people in general, as soon as they see homeless people they don’t want them around,” said Darrell.”That’s who the church was designed for. The church wasn’t for the well; the people that are healed, they’re for the people that are sick.”

Church on the streets offers food after each of their services as well as clean clothes for those in need. Next Sunday the church will be back to their original spot on St. Francis street behind the Bite Me BBQ restaurant. Services begin at 11 A.M.

 

