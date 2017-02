Wichita State guard Landry Shamet swept the Missouri Valley Conference’s Player and Newcomer of the Week honors for Feb. 20-26.

Shamet set new career-highs with 23 points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s victory and also tallied five assists without a turnover to help the Shockers wrap up a piece of their fourth consecutive regular season crown.

In MVC play, Shamet led the league in both three-point field goals (43) and three-point percentage (.518).