ICYMI: Best Oscars moments for the water cooler

HOLLYWOOD (NEXSTAR) — You can’t have missed the biggest moment of the Oscars…when “La La Land” was accidentally awarded Best Picture when the real winner was “Moonlight.” It was too awkward for words.

But the Oscars are long. Maybe you didn’t know a lot about the movies this year, maybe you took a bathroom break at the wrong time, or maybe you couldn’t watch it because ABC’s live stream DIDN’T WORK….regardless, there are a few things you need to know about the show when you head into the office tomorrow.

Justin Timberlake opens show with “Can’t Stop the Feeling”

Justin Timberlake performing 'Can't Stop the Feeling' at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9zG8DoaCtn — best of jt (@jtimberlakepics) February 27, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel goes all-in for opening

Jimmy Kimmel: "I want to say thank you to President Trump … last year it seemed like the #Oscars were racist." pic.twitter.com/YeLsScJZv0 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

“Hidden Figures” cast’s major #SquadGoals

One of the real heroes from #HiddenFigures, Katherine Johnson NASA mathematician, physicist & American icon. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0Gner6iqn0 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 27, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda takes on “Moana”

Candy falling from the sky

Candy falling from the sky?! This show is the BEST. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NdpOt7Qghe — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 27, 2017

The best reaction so far at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/YbZJEmJDPx — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) February 27, 2017

Best Foreign Flim director boycotts ceremony, award accepted by first Muslim woman in space

Iranian Filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's Oscar Was Accepted By The First Muslim Woman In Space https://t.co/9hwDaFnMgs pic.twitter.com/eJuHlfMQY3 — LAist (@LAist) February 27, 2017

Viola Davis’ emotional acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress

.@violadavis gives #Oscars acceptance speech: Artists "the only profession that celebrate what it means to live a life" pic.twitter.com/6saH17l0di — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

Nicole Kidman’s really weird clapping

Couple from outside brought in, married by Denzel Washington

Real people go to the Oscars https://t.co/ikdebujxIW pic.twitter.com/5n1Bl5v9Gf — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) February 27, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel and The New York Times trolls Pres. Trump

#Oscars: New York Times takes aim at Trump with "the truth is hard" ad https://t.co/qhBParIKTk pic.twitter.com/WWsHeUpFLA — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

"We're more than 2 hours into the show and Donald Trump hasn't tweeted at us once, and I'm starting to get worried about him." https://t.co/zEWB18Gfvv — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 27, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel is trolling Trump at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Sc3iCNBxEf — New York Post (@nypost) February 27, 2017

Kimmel and “Lion” star re-create “The Lion King”

Jimmy Kimmel and Sunny Pawar, who stars in “Lion” https://t.co/wINzrLJRXT pic.twitter.com/LTPFauDAMc — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 27, 2017

WINNERS LIST

Best Picture — “Moonlight”

Best Actor — Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Actress — Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Best Supporting Actor — Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Best Supporting Actress — Viola Davis, “Fences”

Best Documentary Feature: “O.J.: Made in America

Best Foreign Language Film — “The Salesman”

Best Animated Film — “Zootopia”

Best Animated Short Film — “Piper”

Best Live-Action Short Film — “Lucy”

Best Documentary, Short Subject — “The White Helmets”

Best Original Score — “La La Land”

Best Original Song — “City of Stars” from “La La Land”

Best Directing — “La La Land”

Best Adapted Screenplay — “Moonlight”

Best Makeup & Hairstyling — “Suicide Squad”

Best Sound Editing — “Arrival”

Best Sound Mixing — “Hacksaw Ridge”

Best Costume Design – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Best Visual Effects — “The Jungle Book”

Best Film Editing — “Hacksaw Ridge”

Best Production Design — “La La Land”

Best Cinematography — “La La Land”