Former longtime northeast Kansas sheriff dies

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (AP) – A retired longtime Kansas sheriff named in an unresolved federal lawsuit by a wrongfully convicted former inmate has died.

The Barnett Family Funeral Home says Roy Dunnaway was 74 when he died Friday at a Topeka hospital. The cause of death was not released.

Dunnaway spent 25 years as Jefferson County sheriff before retiring in 2008.

Dunnaway has been a defendant in a federal lawsuit by Floyd Bledsoe, who spent more than 15 years in prison for the 1999 death of Zetta Camille Arfmann.

Bledsoe’s conviction was overturned and he was freed in December 2015 after new DNA evidence was found and Bledsoe’s brother wrote notes admitting to killing Arfmann before he committed suicide.

Dunnaway oversaw that investigation and through his attorney denied wrongdoing.

