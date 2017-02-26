‘Bizarre’ series of events in Newton include hostage, theft

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton Police say a bizarre series of events on Saturday ends in an arrest.

Ronnie Hill, a 53 year-old man entered a car dealership on Meridian road around 1p.m. Saturday. Hill grabbed a woman who was working there, holding her against her will and attempting to assault her.

Police say she escaped and officers later found a car stolen from the dealership at the Chisholm Trail Outlet Mall. Investigators say Hill took a mall store employee into a bathroom there, but officers on the scene say they were able to confront him, tackling him to the ground and tasing him twice before apprehending him.

Police plan to present the case to the county attorney who will determine if charges will be filed.

No serious injuries reported.