‘Bizarre’ series of events in Newton include hostage, theft

By Published:

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton Police say a bizarre series of events on Saturday ends in an arrest.

Ronnie Hill, a 53 year-old man entered a car dealership on Meridian road around 1p.m. Saturday. Hill grabbed a woman who was working there, holding her against her will and attempting to assault her.

Police say she escaped and officers later found a car stolen from the dealership at the Chisholm Trail Outlet Mall. Investigators say Hill took a mall store employee into a bathroom there, but officers on the scene say they were able to confront him, tackling him to the ground and tasing him twice before apprehending him.

Police plan to present the case to the county attorney who will determine if charges will be filed.

No serious injuries reported.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s