Bernie Sanders speaks at Kansas Democratic Convention

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW/KSNT) – Senator Bernie Sanders addressed Democrats in Kansas at the annual convention Saturday.

The former presidential candidate told the crowd Americans are becoming more troubled by Washington.

“This turnout speaks to the reality that more and more Americans are becoming increasingly concerned about what’s happening in Washington today and are prepared to stand up and fight back in Kansas, Vermont and all over this country,” Sanders said.

The two day event, called “Washington Days”, is where state Democrats announce new party leaders.

