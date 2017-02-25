Wagonmaster’s makes 400 pounds of chili to support #BlueForBrian

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Folks are still going #BlueForBrian and today the Wagonmaster’s used 800 lbs of donated beef to make 400 gallons of chili to show their support. The Wichita police department teamed up with Wagonmaster’s to throw a huge chili feed in support of officer Brian Arterburn, who was injured in the line of duty a few weeks ago.

“We just want him to get better and have a quick and speedy recovery and hopefully he comes out 110 percent,” Lori Hahn.

Hundreds of people showed up to make donations and get a bowl of steaming chili but folks say it was about more then food and fun.

“I live in further west but I support Officer Brian Arterburn and his family,” said Gordon Depledge, a supporter of #BlueForBrian.

The Wichita PD and Wagonmaster’s were both equally happy to see a good turnout to help Brian Arterburn and his family and they say this is a good show of support not only for Brian but for our men in blue.

“I think the police are a very important part of the community and frankly they deserve to be supported,” said Gordon Depledge.

American Fun Foods donated 800 lbs of beef to Wagonmaster’s and from there the masters used their secret ingredients to whip up 400 gallons of chili. All the proceeds from today will go right to Brian and his family and Brian’s father tells us, he couldn’t be happier with all the community support.

“Totally ecstatic of what the whole city has done for Brian, the police the community the schools, everybody,” explained Brian’s father, Larry Arterburn. “Nobody can imagine how much we appreciate it.”

If you didn’t want chili, the fundraiser included “Blue For Brain” t-shirts. These shirts were printed last week and their sales have already reached nearly 2,000.

“It came out positive we got a lot of people out here,” said Wichita officer, Darrin Williams. “We got a lot of people out here eating chili donating and doing everything that they can.”