Red Cross hosts blood drive for Maize teen

WICHITA, Kan,. (KSNW) – Dozens of folks rolled up their sleeves in Wichita to give the gift of life and show their support for Hannah Soderstom, a 14 y/o Wichita native that’s been battling Leukemia.

“I thought I was just tired like, maybe I wasn’t getting enough sleep or something,” explained Hannah. “When we went to the doctors, I think I heard my mom say she thought I might have mono.”

Doctors diagnosed Hannah with Lymphoblastic Leukemia and they say she is in need of blood donations to continue her treatment.

“I’ve had 16 blood transfusions so far,” said Hannah. “They help me.”

Today the Red Cross teamed up with United Methodist Church to hold a blood drive to help Hannah with those donations. She tells us she loves to dance so she is looking forward to gaining her energy aback and being healthy.

“It makes me feel awesome that people came out to help me,” said Hannah. “The Red Cross was very hesitant on coming just because Maize doesn’t usually get very many people for blood drives, so when we filled up all their slots they were surprised.”

If you are interested in becoming a blood donor you can contact the Red Cross by calling 1 (800) RED-CROSS or by visiting redcross.org