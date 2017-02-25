KSN Threat Tracker for Saturday, February 25, 2017

7AM The positives about today: Warmer than yesterday, more sunshine, and lighter winds. The negative: Still chilly with below normal highs in the 40s. Stay warm this weekend, and check out your full week’s forecast in my latest videos right here!

5:30AM It’s a very chilly start to our Saturday! Thankfully the winds aren’t as strong today, but there’s still enough of a breeze to make it feel like it’s in the single digits across the state. Bundle up if you’re headed out this morning! And I’ll have your full weekend forecast all morning on KSN.