Kansas bar reopens 3 days after deadly shooting

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A suburban Kansas City sports bar has reopened, three days after a man shot two Indian men and a third man who tried to intervene, in what some believe was a hate crime.

Brandon Blum, a co-owner of Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe (Oh-LAY-thuh), Kansas, told The Associated Press on Saturday that the bar has been a neighborhood fixture for 30 years and that everybody’s upset by Wednesday night’s attack. Patrons who trickled in for lunch Saturday often hugged each other and staff.

Blum declined to discuss the attack in further detail or to say whether the local man charged in the attack, Adam Purinton, was a regular. One of the Indian men was killed and the other two men were wounded. Purinton faces murder and attempted murder charges.

Authorities have not said they are investigating the attack as a possible hate crime, but the father of the wounded Indian man said he believes it was one.

