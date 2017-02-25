Final cleanup begins at Dakota Access pipeline protest camp

AP_logo By Published:
A law enforcement officer climbs a ladder to speak to one of the final holdouts of the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp sitting atop a wood structure built at the Oceti Sakowin camp in Morton County Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, near Cannon Ball, N.D. After a couple of hours the protester came down on his own and was arrested. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, Pool)
A law enforcement officer climbs a ladder to speak to one of the final holdouts of the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp sitting atop a wood structure built at the Oceti Sakowin camp in Morton County Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, near Cannon Ball, N.D. After a couple of hours the protester came down on his own and was arrested. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, Pool)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has moved into the evacuated Dakota Access pipeline protest camp to finish the cleanup started weeks ago by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

A Florida-based company is providing trash removal and environmental cleanup on the federal land.

Authorities this week cleared the last holdouts from the camp near the Standing Rock Reservation, which straddles the North Dakota and South Dakota border. Thousands stayed there when the protest heated up in August.

Corps officials say about 240 dumpsters have been hauled from the main camp, each brimming with debris of old food stores, structures, tents, building materials and personal belongings, much of which was buried under winter blizzards.

The Bismarck Tribune is reporting that officials predict about 240 more will get the job done.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s