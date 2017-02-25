Early morning shooting leaves teen injured

Published:
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one teenager injured.

In a press release, Officer Charley Davidson says officers were dispatched out to the 1700 block of North Erie around 5 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, police say they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg.

A 54-year-old woman told officers an unknown suspect fired several shots into a bedroom window, one striking the teen.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Davidson tells us while there is no description of the suspect at this time, the incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers (267-2111) or Wichita Police Detectives (268-4407).

