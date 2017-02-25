Assault, hostage situation at Newton car dealerships

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is in police custody after taking one car dealership clerk hostage and assaulting another.

Sergeant Maurice Montano with the Newton Police Department says the incident started around 1 p.m.

Montano says the suspect entered a car dealership and assaulted a clerk.

The man then stole a vehicle and fled the scene.

Police later located that vehicle at another local dealership.

Mantano says the suspect took a clerk to the back of the business and barricaded himself in a room.

After talking to negotiators, the suspect opened the door far enough for officers to enter.

No details about the dealerships or the suspect have been released at this time.