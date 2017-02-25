Apartment fire leaves one dead in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after an overnight fire broke out in a Hutch apartment.

The Hutchinson Fire Department says they were called out to the 1000 block of North Poplar just after 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, fire crews say they found smoke and fire spilling out of a window of a small apartment.

After entering the apartment, crews found a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The Department says fire was controlled in 20 minutes. Crews remained at the scene for over three hours performing overhaul and investigating.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages total around $40,000.