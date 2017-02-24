Woman in custody in Newton triple shooting

Corina Castro (Courtesy: Kansas Department of Corrections)

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) – A woman is in custody in Harvey County in a shooting that left four people dead, including the gunman.

Harvey County authorities say 42-year-old Corina Castro was arrested for conspiracy to commit capital murder but formal charges are pending.

Three victims were found dead early Thursday inside a home in Newton. A suspect, 33-year-old David Lee Montano, of Newton, fled from the home on foot. He confronted officers with a shotgun during the pursuit and was shot to death by a Newton police officer.

Harvey County Attorney David Yoder said Friday the shootings appeared to be a domestic situation, rather than drug-related.

Yorder also said Montano was facing federal charges in a separate case but that case apparently was not related to Thursday’s shooting.

