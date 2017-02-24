Woman arrested in Wellington bomb threat case

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has been arrested in connection with bomb threats made against a Wellington school and business on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Wellington Police Department confirmed a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody Friday and booked into the Sumner County Jail. Her bond has been set at $100,000.

Earlier in the day, bomb threats were made against Eisenhower Elementary school in Wellington, and Triumph Accessories which is located north of the city. Both the school and the business were evacuated, and all other schools in the district were placed on lockdown. The school was searched but no explosive device was found.

The woman has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of making a criminal threat.

The Wellington police spokesperson said she will face charges next week.