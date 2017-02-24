Wichita man convicted on federal human trafficking charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A jury on Thursday found a Wichita man guilty on federal human trafficking charges.

Daederick Lacy, 25, Wichita, was convicted on one count of sex trafficking of a minor, one count of sex trafficking of an adult by force, fraud or coercion and one count of interstate transportation of a minor in furtherance of prostitution.

During trial prosecutors, presented evidence that three female victims – two minors and an adult – worked as prostitutes under Lacy’s direction. Lacy advertised victims on an adult website, rented rooms at motels for sex, transported victims to meetings with men who paid for sex, and drove a minor victim from Kansas to Texas to serve as a prostitute.

Sentencing is set for May 11. He faces a penalty of not less than 10 years on the first and third counts, and not less than 15 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the second count.

