Salina Central and Trinity Academy both with big nights

Both the Mustangs and Knights got the doubleheader sweeps at home, with Salina Central outlasting Newton in two down to the wire finishes, while Trinity Academy took care of business against Wichita Independent.

Here are some other scores from around the state of Kansas:

Andover 65, Goddard 53

Atchison 58, Tonganoxie 46

Bishop Miege 49, BV West 28

Blue Valley 76, Mill Valley 65

Bonner Springs 71, Lansing 66

Buhler 63, El Dorado 43

Burlingame 76, Heritage Christian 44

BV North 59, St. Thomas Aquinas 57

BV Northwest 69, St. James Academy 51

Council Grove 72, West Franklin 52

DeSoto 66, Baldwin 56

Elyria Christian 53, Tescott 33

Gardner-Edgerton 70, Blue Valley Southwest 55

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 50, Natoma 35

Great Bend 66, Hays 61

Highland Park 64, Emporia 52

Holcomb 71, Hugoton 36

Holton 52, Hiawatha 48

Immaculata 52, Pleasant Ridge 38

Jackson Heights 47, Horton 41

Jefferson North 66, Oskaloosa 37

KC Piper 66, KC Turner 43

Labette County 59, Independence 57, OT

Lawrence 77, Lawrence Free State 57

Logan 51, Cheylin 25

Madison/Hamilton 59, Pleasanton 36

Maize 65, Salina South 49

Manhattan 55, Shawnee Heights 46

Maranatha Academy 65, Waverly 55

McPherson 70, Augusta 36

Olathe East 67, Olathe South 64

Olathe Northwest 54, Olathe North 32

Ottawa 60, Spring Hill 47

Parsons 77, Fort Scott 67

Salina Central 51, Newton 47

SM North 64, SM Northwest 55

SM South 67, SM East 62

SM West 64, Leavenworth 40

Smoky Valley 54, Kingman 52

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, Lincoln 27

Sylvan-Lucas 44, Lakeside 42, OT

Topeka Seaman 54, Topeka West 40

Ulysses 71, Colby 42

Valley Falls 41, McLouth 36

Washburn Rural 59, Junction City 56

Wichita Collegiate 72, Wellington 51

Wichita Trinity 52, Wichita Independent 19

Wilson 56, Thunder Ridge 33

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Atchison 58, Tonganoxie 46

Basehor-Linwood 52, KC Bishop Ward 50

Bishop Miege 40, BV West 29

Blue Valley 52, Mill Valley 43

Buhler 68, El Dorado 66

BV Northwest 34, St. James Academy 31

Centre 45, BV Randolph 42

Columbus 46, Chanute 43

Council Grove 62, West Franklin 18

DeSoto 58, Baldwin 51

Elyria Christian 53, Tescott 40

Emporia 58, Highland Park 42

Fort Scott 42, Parsons 36

Gardner-Edgerton 43, Blue Valley Southwest 24

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 40, Natoma 22

Goddard 51, Andover 43

Great Bend 51, Hays 45

Heritage Christian 60, Burlingame 46

Hiawatha 43, Holton 41, OT

Hugoton 75, Holcomb 44

Immaculata 51, Pleasant Ridge 50

Jackson Heights 30, Horton 28

Jefferson North 44, Oskaloosa 28

Kingman 46, Smoky Valley 33

Labette County 59, Independence 44

Lakeside 64, Sylvan-Lucas 29

Lansing 54, Bonner Springs 20

Lawrence 54, Lawrence Free State 43

Leavenworth 61, SM West 34

Logan 46, Cheylin 25

Madison/Hamilton 49, Pleasanton 46

Maize 52, Salina South 32

Manhattan 65, Shawnee Heights 30

Marais des Cygnes Valley 39, Altoona-Midway 31

McPherson 68, Augusta 28

Olathe East 39, Olathe South 33

Olathe Northwest 67, Olathe North 57

Paola 52, Louisburg 38

Pittsburg 49, Coffeyville 21

Rural Vista 40, Lebo 37

Salina Central 43, Newton 36

SM East 53, SM South 49

SM North 55, SM Northwest 39

Spring Hill 51, Ottawa 43

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 56, Lincoln 22

Thunder Ridge 62, Wilson 48

Topeka 61, Topeka Hayden 31

Topeka Seaman 52, Topeka West 33

Ulysses 55, Colby 35

Valley Falls 48, McLouth 16

Washburn Rural 71, Junction City 44

Waverly 55, Maranatha Academy 29

Wichita Collegiate 52, Wellington 22

Wichita Trinity 36, Wichita Independent 23