President Trump approves disaster declaration for Kansas ice storm

By Published:
Tree limbs being cleaned up by city crews in Pratt
Tree limbs being cleaned up by city crews in Pratt

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – President Donald Trump on Friday approved a disaster declaration for the Kansas ice storm last month.

The declaration will free up federal assistance to supplement the state and local efforts in areas affected by the ice storm.

Federal funding is available to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities. Those areas include Barton, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellsworth, Ford, Hodgeman, Jewell, Kiowa, Meade, Ness, Pawnee, Pratt, Rush, Seward, Sheridan, Stafford, and Trego counties.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s