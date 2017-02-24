President Trump approves disaster declaration for Kansas ice storm

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – President Donald Trump on Friday approved a disaster declaration for the Kansas ice storm last month.

The declaration will free up federal assistance to supplement the state and local efforts in areas affected by the ice storm.

Federal funding is available to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities. Those areas include Barton, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellsworth, Ford, Hodgeman, Jewell, Kiowa, Meade, Ness, Pawnee, Pratt, Rush, Seward, Sheridan, Stafford, and Trego counties.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.