“Please tell me I didn’t hit that cop”; affidavit releases details on Terrazas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A probable cause affidavit releases new details on the suspect who struck WPD officer Brian Arterburn with a stolen vehicle.

Justin F. Terrazas has been charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer as well as several drug charges.

The document says that Wichita police were in the area of south Santa Fe looking for another man in a different case. That’s when police saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen leave the area. An officer followed in a marked patrol car and the chase began.

The document goes on to say the car believed to be driven by Terrazas drove “Around the stopped vehicle, through the intersection, and then strike and run over Officer Arterburn.”

A detective nearby said he saw the SUV speeding and saw two officers standing nearby when “the vehicle swerved towards the male officer.” Others described a similar situation.

Another officer who was at the hospital with Terrazas heard him tell medical staff that he smokes weed “all day, every day” and said, “please tell me I didn’t hit that cop.”

The document also points to a phone call from the Sedgwick County jail on February 7 where Terazzas is heard telling someone that the “dude” jumped out in the middle of the road, while he was doing 120 in the street to put a spike strip down and wouldn’t get out of the way and Justin tried to serve to miss him.

The affidavit concludes with Officer Arterburn being transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was treated for a brain bleed, skull fractures, a lacerated kidney and internal injuries.

####

There are several efforts this weekend to raise funds for Arterburn’s family.

One going on at Distillery 244 Old Town from 5-8pm Friday evening. Half the proceeds benefit Officer Arterburn’s wife while the other half benefit the “honor flag” program. The honor flag travels around visiting those injured in the line of duty. They paid a visit to Officer Arterburn’s hospital room today.

With the help of his wife, Arterburn signed a plaque which will be raffled off this evening.