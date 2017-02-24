Officer Brian Arterburn slowly improves

Officer Brian Arterburn (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)
Officer Brian Arterburn (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn continues to improve. Police said Arterburn is still in critical condition after being struck by a stolen vehicle on Feb. 7. He sustained injuries to his chest, abdomen, and brain.

Arterburn underwent surgery Thursday for some of his injuries. The department reports that the surgery went well.

“He’s breathing on his own and is continuing to fight. Each day he improves a little bit more,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department. “The Wichita Police Department and his family want to thank all of you for your continued thoughts, prayers and support.”

There are several fundraisers to support Officer Arterburn’s recovery on Saturday. The Wagonmasters will host a chili feed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Old Town Square.

You can also drop by Towne East Square from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for Coffee with a Cop.

