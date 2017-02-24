Man accused in Garden City bomb plot feared social collapse

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
Patrick Stein (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff)
Patrick Stein (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A lawyer for a Kansas man accused of plotting to attack Somali refugees says his client believed then President Barack Obama would declare martial law and not recognize the validity of the election if Donald Trump won – forcing militias to step in.

The defense claim of a “self-defensive posture” surfaced during a detention hearing Friday for Patrick Stein, whom prosecutors say was the leader of militia group called “The Crusaders.”

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren did not immediately rule.

But attorney Ed Robinson offered a glimpse Stein’s mistaken views that the election would end with social collapse and violence regardless of who won.

Prosecutors allege Stein and others plotted to detonate truck bombs the day after the election at an apartment complex where 120 Somali immigrants live in western Kansas.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s